PEMRA official records statement in Tallal Chaudry contempt case

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, resumed hearing the contempt of court case against State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry on Friday.



Chaudry was held in contempt after he made anti judiciary remarks at a party rally earlier this year.



During today's hearing, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) DG Operations Haji Adam was present as a prosecution witness.

Despite objections by the minister's counsel Kamran Murtaza, the court allowed the official to record his statement.

Additional Attorney General Rana Waqar informed the court that the authority monitors television channels across the country according to the law.

Adam informed the court that he was previously serving as DG Monitoring at PEMRA, adding that he was asked by the government to present clips of the minister's speeches from Jan 24-27.

In response to a question, Adam said his task at his earlier post was to monitor 117 channels. He added that he would typically spend 8-10 hours monitoring TV channels at the office and then continue the work at home through his mobile phone.

In his arguments, Murtaza objected to the presentation of evidence saying the witness list did not mention submission of evidence.

During the hearing, Murtaza admitted before the bench that it is difficult to represent a client in a contempt case. Justice Ejaz responded that it is the court’s job to uphold the law and Constitution, adding that if someone abuses them or hurls a show at them, then it is a lawyer’s job to defend it.



The hearing was then adjourned until April 30.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.



Chaudry has been indicted in the case and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.