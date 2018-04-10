Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Three Islamabad police officials suspended for harassing female officers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: As many as three officers of the Islamabad police on Monday were suspended because of their alleged involvement in sexually harassing female personnel of the force.

ASI Ishaq, Hawaldar Aurangzeb and Sepoy Rashid were suspended by Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad Sultan Azam Taimuri as the investigation on the case began on a complaint lodged by female officers of the police force in the chief justice's complaint cell.

Following the complaint, the IG ordered an investigation which found the three officials were involved in harassing the female officers. “Further investigations into the matter are underway,” the Islamabad IG said.

In the complaint, the female officers shared horrifying details of how they were being harassed in their police line headquarters.

They alleged that the superintendent of their headquarters, reader and operator ask them to come to their rooms and then “take advantage of them”.

"The chief justice should take suo motu notice of the situation. We will provide complete evidence to him," the female police officers said in their complaint.

Stating that the environment of the headquarters needs to be improved, the female police officers said the "black sheep" of the Police Lines should be weeded out.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Updated 27 minutes ago
PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

 Updated 42 minutes ago
ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

Updated 52 minutes ago
Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

Updated 5 hours ago
18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

Updated 5 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Updated 45 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM