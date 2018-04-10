Three Islamabad police officials suspended for harassing female officers

ISLAMABAD: As many as three officers of the Islamabad police on Monday were suspended because of their alleged involvement in sexually harassing female personnel of the force.



ASI Ishaq, Hawaldar Aurangzeb and Sepoy Rashid were suspended by Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad Sultan Azam Taimuri as the investigation on the case began on a complaint lodged by female officers of the police force in the chief justice's complaint cell.

Following the complaint, the IG ordered an investigation which found the three officials were involved in harassing the female officers. “Further investigations into the matter are underway,” the Islamabad IG said.

In the complaint, the female officers shared horrifying details of how they were being harassed in their police line headquarters.

They alleged that the superintendent of their headquarters, reader and operator ask them to come to their rooms and then “take advantage of them”.

"The chief justice should take suo motu notice of the situation. We will provide complete evidence to him," the female police officers said in their complaint.

Stating that the environment of the headquarters needs to be improved, the female police officers said the "black sheep" of the Police Lines should be weeded out.