Terrorism cases lodged for waging political struggle, laments Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan criticised Tuesday the lodging of terrorism cases against him for undertaking a "political struggle". He added that a terrorism case was also registered against the man who hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif recently.



Talking to reporters inside the anti-terrorism court hearing the 2014 parliament and PTV attack cases against the PTI chief, Imran said, "risks have to be taken to make big decisions," adding that, a man "should be judged by the decisions he makes".

Imran also said that he supports the live coverage of Nawaz's corruption proceedings. The same was demanded by Nawaz's daughter Maryam and her father last week but any formal request has yet to be made from them in court.

Imran, continuing his talk with reporters, lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying that people flock to the party when it is in power whereas its members defect when it is not.

"The Sharif family has nothing in its money trail except for the Qatari letter," he claimed, responding to the ongoing corruption case against the former premier's family.

Later, speaking to the media outside the court, Imran repeated his statements inside.

He opposed the use of lodging terrorism cases against political opponents.

In response to a question, Imran said both Sharif brothers are attempting to dupe the nation by playing 'good cop bad cop' — explaining that Nawaz attacks state institutions while Shehbaz attempts to mend fences.

The PTI chief also criticised the use of the majority of Punjab's development funds on Lahore, saying the feeling of deprivation in southern parts of the province is genuine.

'My client is Khan and he's not a terrorist'

As the hearing went under way today, the PTI chief's counsel Babar Awan quipped, "my client’s name is Khan and he is not a terrorist".

The famous phrase from a famous Bollywood flick was responded with laughter from all those present. Moreover, during today's hearing of the SSP attack case related to the 2014 protest sit-in, the court ruled that it will announce its decision on Imran's acquittal plea on April 25.

Several criminal cases were filed against the leadership of the PTI and its 'political ally' Pakistan Awami Tehreek for fomenting violence against state institutions and symbols during the 2014 dharna against the government in Islamabad.