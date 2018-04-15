Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Breaking from tradition, Senate chairman takes train to Lahore

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani opted to travel to Lahore on a train in his first trip to the city since he took the post. Photo: Geo News
 

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani opted to travel to Lahore on a train in his first trip to the city since he took the post last month.

Sanjrani departed from the federal capital in Rail Car train Sunday morning and reached Lahore after a few hours.

While most political leaders travel to different cities in an aeroplane, Sanjrani set a different precedent in an effort to promote travel by train.

Upon reaching Lahore, Sanjrani received a warm welcome by Chief Executive Officer Railways Javed Anwar and other members of the department.

While speaking to media at the occasion, Sanjrani told journalists that he is visiting Lahore to pay a visit to the tomb of Allama Iqbal.

Senate chairman will visit Allama Iqbal’s tomb and Data Darbar Monday morning. 

Previously, President Mamnoon Hussain had travelled from Lahore to Rawalpindi in Subak Kharam Express on July 20, 2017. 

The president remarked that his trip aimed to promote rail travel among people for being a comparatively safe and comfortable mode of transportation.

