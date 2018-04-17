Saudi forces shoot down another Houthi missile

Houthi forces launch a ballistic missile towards Saudi Arabia, March 25, 2018. Houthi Military Media Unit/Handout via Reuters/Files

RIYADH: A ballistic missile, allegedly shot by Houthi rebels from Yemen towards Saudi Arabia, was shot down Monday night by the country's border forces, Arab media said.



According to Al-Arabiya, the Houthi missile was geared to blow up in Najran, a border city in the Kingdom's southwest.

"Houthis in Yemen fired a total of 119 ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia so far, warning of a 'painful' military response if the militants mounted any new attacks," the publication said quoting Colonel Turki al-Maliki, an Arab coalition spokesman.