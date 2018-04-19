Fawad Alam ready for next challenge

Fawad Alam. Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam, who was excluded (yet again) from Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming England and Ireland tours has said that it does not matter if he was picked or not, he will keep working on his fitness.

Talking to media at the National Stadium in Karachi, the 32-year old batsman said that he was not disheartened about not being picked since that is part of the game.

"It's not like everyone who plays gets picked, it is part of the game."

He also said that there is plenty of domestic cricket to look forward to and he is working on his fitness at the moment.

"For me, the next thing is keeping fit and continuing to be a part of the domestic circuit. I have Grade 2 semi-final for Karachi coming up followed by Pakistan Cup," he added.

Talking about his recent exclusion he said that not being picked has been disappointing but that does not mean he will leave the game.

"Cricket is our bread and butter and I do not know anything else besides that. What else am I going to do besides play cricket?"