Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Assets reference against Dar adjourned due to defense counsel’s ailment

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed an interim reference against Ishaq Dar in September last year on the Supreme Court's directives in the Panama Papers case. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: The assets accumulation reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar was adjourned Thursday morning due to the ailment of defense counsel.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year on the Supreme Court's directives in the Panama Papers case.

During the court proceedings, the court was requested to delay recording witnesses' statements against the co-accused in the case as defense counsel was ill.

The court then adjourned the hearing till April 25 (Wednesday). 

NBP president, two others indicted in Ishaq Dar corruption case

NBP President Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood plead not guilty to charges

On April 4, the co-accused named in the supplementary corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar were finally indicted after several adjournments.

In a supplementary reference filed earlier this year, NAB named National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi as co-accused. The latter two have been identified as directors of one of Dar's companies. All three are accused of aiding Dar in opening fictitious bank accounts and transferring money abroad.

The case

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

NAB filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The recently-filed supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of the accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, according to NAB's Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq.

Dar was re-elected to the Senate of Pakistan earlier this year. 

More From Pakistan:

NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

Updated one minute ago
PM Abbasi meets Theresa May at Buckingham Palace

PM Abbasi meets Theresa May at Buckingham Palace

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Sindh University to adopt Sindhi, English as campus signboard languages

Sindh University to adopt Sindhi, English as campus signboard languages

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz says opponents launching same projects that they criticised earlier

Shehbaz says opponents launching same projects that they criticised earlier

 Updated 2 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out between passengers at Islamabad airport

Scuffle breaks out between passengers at Islamabad airport

Updated an hour ago
Imran invites PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI

Imran invites PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar to join PTI

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load-shedding continues unabated in Karachi

Load-shedding continues unabated in Karachi

Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi represents Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting

PM Abbasi represents Pakistan at Commonwealth meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
DNA samples of Rabia murder case suspects sent to Jamshoro

DNA samples of Rabia murder case suspects sent to Jamshoro

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM