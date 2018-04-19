Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

UN honours seven martyred Pakistani peacekeepers

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

Seven Pakistani peacekeepers who laid their lives for global peace and security were honoured with the UN medal at the UN annual Memorial Ceremony in New York. Photo: Geo News file
 

RAWALPINDI: Seven Pakistani peacekeepers who laid their lives for global peace and security were honoured with the UN medal at the UN annual Memorial Ceremony in New York.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the chief guest at the ceremony, held at the United Nations headquarters in NewYork. Guterres paid tribute to the peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The seven Pakistani peacekeepers honoured today include Naik Qaiser Abbas, MINUSCA (Central African Republic); Sepoy Yasir Abbas UNAMID (Darfur); Sepoy Muhammad Ishtiaq Abbasi,MONUSCO (Democratic Republic Of Congo); Havildar Zishan Ahmed, MONUSCO (Democratic Republic Of Congo); Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, MINUSCA (Central African Republic); Naik Abdul Ghafoor,MINUSCA (Central African Republic), and Naik Atta Ur Rehman,MONUSCO (Democratic Republic Of Congo).

Pakistan has been one of the largest troop-contributing countries for the United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe. So far, 156 Pakistani blue helmets have embraced martyrdom while serving under the UN umbrella. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Govt decides not to put US diplomat's name on ECL: sources

Govt decides not to put US diplomat's name on ECL: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six killed in road crash near Hyderabad

Six killed in road crash near Hyderabad

 Updated 3 hours ago
After meeting Shehbaz, Nisar agrees to put aside differences with PML-N: sources

After meeting Shehbaz, Nisar agrees to put aside differences with PML-N: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
CJP orders withdrawal of security from individuals with no entitlement

CJP orders withdrawal of security from individuals with no entitlement

 Updated 5 hours ago
KE, NEPRA, Petroleum Division meeting called to deliberate over Karachi outages

KE, NEPRA, Petroleum Division meeting called to deliberate over Karachi outages

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nadeem Afzal Chan was not ideological: Bilawal Bhutto

Nadeem Afzal Chan was not ideological: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 6 hours ago
Additional Attorney General Afnan Karim Kundi tenders resignation

Additional Attorney General Afnan Karim Kundi tenders resignation

 Updated 8 hours ago
NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

NAB widens probe into corruption allegations against Saad Rafique

Updated 6 hours ago
Nawaz says Kulsoom undergoing radiotherapy in London

Nawaz says Kulsoom undergoing radiotherapy in London

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM