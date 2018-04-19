UN honours seven martyred Pakistani peacekeepers

Seven Pakistani peacekeepers who laid their lives for global peace and security were honoured with the UN medal at the UN annual Memorial Ceremony in New York. Photo: Geo News file

RAWALPINDI: Seven Pakistani peacekeepers who laid their lives for global peace and security were honoured with the UN medal at the UN annual Memorial Ceremony in New York.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was the chief guest at the ceremony, held at the United Nations headquarters in NewYork. Guterres paid tribute to the peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.



The seven Pakistani peacekeepers honoured today include Naik Qaiser Abbas, MINUSCA (Central African Republic); Sepoy Yasir Abbas UNAMID (Darfur); Sepoy Muhammad Ishtiaq Abbasi,MONUSCO (Democratic Republic Of Congo); Havildar Zishan Ahmed, MONUSCO (Democratic Republic Of Congo); Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, MINUSCA (Central African Republic); Naik Abdul Ghafoor,MINUSCA (Central African Republic), and Naik Atta Ur Rehman,MONUSCO (Democratic Republic Of Congo).

Pakistan has been one of the largest troop-contributing countries for the United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe. So far, 156 Pakistani blue helmets have embraced martyrdom while serving under the UN umbrella.