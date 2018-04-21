Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former secretary general Jahangir Tareen said on Saturday that the politics in future will continue without the Sharif family, adding that due to the mounting evidence against the Sharifs their political survival seems in jeopardy.

The PTI leader was addressing media after meeting with former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani’s family in Multan.

In his media talk, Tareen said that there is no doubt that Nawaz has been knocked out of political arena and now it is Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s turn.

He stated that if anyone would form a southern Punjab province then it would only be PTI and no power can stop the formation of the new province.

He said that the PTI rally on April 29 will break all the previous records of the rallies and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reveal his policy regarding the southern Punjab province.