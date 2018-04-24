Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
Intermediate zoology paper leaked half-an-hour before exam in Karachi

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

KARACHI: The annual Intermediate examinations, which started across the city today, has been embroiled in yet another controversy pertaining to leaked paper and cheating. 

The second-year zoology paper was reportedly leaked on social media half-an-hour before the exam was set to take place. The exam, however, still went ahead with the same question paper being handed out to the students.

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Professor Inam Ahmed was once again baffled how the question paper of the exam being held today was sent out to the students before the exam even started.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, the professor said that that there was no way that the paper could have been leaked as no mobile phones are allowed in the examination centres.

The professor also said that this time around strict measures had been taken to make the events of the previous years are not repeated. According to the professor, the question papers are sent to the examination centres at 9am in the morning, while the exams starts at 9:15am.

Professor Inam Ahmed shared that he himself had toured the examinations centres beforehand to make sure that the security measures were up to the date, adding that an investigation will be launched into the case of who bought their phones and leaked the paper.

Talking about the cheating that takes place during the examinations, the professor said that when he visited the centres, he found no activity of cheating. 

He remarked that the invigilation of examinations is the duty of the education department. 

