pakistan
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
Is Chaudhry Nisar joining PTI? Here's what Imran Khan says

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that a mighty wicket will fall soon.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, the politician refused to respond to a question about Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan's addition to the party.  

"I am not going to respond to this yet," Imran said. 

After April 29, the flood is going to turn into Tsunami plus. 

"One Tsunami is arriving in the public and the other in PTI," said Imran. 

Earlier on April 19, Imran had Nisar to join his party. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Imran had said his old friend Nisar had refused to take orders from Maryam Nawaz.

"I was happy to see Nisar showing some spine," he had said. "I liked the fact that Nisar refused to take orders from a woman who has no standing in the party except for being Nawaz Sharif's daughter."

Nisar has reportedly had differences with his party's leadership over the direction his party took following the July 28 Supreme Court verdict on the Panama Papers case, which led to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from holding public office. 

