Wednesday Apr 25 2018
IHC to announce Khawaja Asif's disqualification case verdict tomorrow

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court will announce the verdict on a petition seeking Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif ’s disqualification tomorrow.

The petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) member Usman Dar alleges that the minister did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers. Asif has denied the charge.

The verdict was reserved by the larger bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah in the previous hearing after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court has issued a notice to all parties to appear before it tomorrow. 

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

PTI chief congratulates Islamabad High Court for holding daily hearings of party's petition against foreign minister's UAE work permit

Earlier, in April, the PTI chairman Imran Khan in a series of tweets related to Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's reported Iqama [foreign work permit],  congratulated the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for holding daily hearings of the case.

The PTI chief claimed it is a clear fact now that Asif, while being the minister of water and power, as well as defence and foreign affairs, was receiving Rs1.6 million monthly salary from a UAE-based company.

Imran claimed that Asif's undisclosed bank accounts were also discovered from where he was allegedly transferring "huge amounts" to his wife's account in New York.

"So he was money laundering from Pakistan as well being guilty of a clear conflict of interest while holding charge of strategic ministries. Shocking how all relevant institutions like NAB, SECP, FBR, FIA, failed to move against him despite facts coming to light 8 mths ago," he wrote in a tweet. 

Comments

