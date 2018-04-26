Soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in Mohmand Agency: ISPR

The soldier identified as 21-year-old Farman Ullah was martyred in the cross-border attack. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: As many as three terrorists were gunned down and a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in Mohmand Agency on Thursday, informed ISPR.



The soldier identified as 21-year-old Farman Ullah was martyred in the cross-border attack.

Earlier, on April 9, five people were wounded in a suicide attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Quetta. The suicide attacker targetted the security check-post in Buleli area of the provincial capital.

The wounded persons included four paramilitary personnel and a civilian.



