Thursday Apr 26 2018
GEO NEWS

Soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in Mohmand Agency: ISPR

GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

The soldier identified as 21-year-old Farman Ullah was martyred in the cross-border attack. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: As many as three terrorists were gunned down and a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in Mohmand Agency on Thursday, informed ISPR.

The soldier identified as 21-year-old Farman Ullah was martyred in the cross-border attack.

Earlier, on April 9, five people were wounded in a suicide attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Quetta. The suicide attacker targetted the security check-post in Buleli area of the provincial capital.

The wounded persons included four paramilitary personnel and a civilian.


