Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

SC orders mill owners to clear sugarcane farmers' dues in five weeks

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered owners of sugar mills in Punjab and Sindh to clear dues of sugarcane farmers for the ongoing season within 5 weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of a suo motu case pertaining to non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers today.

Owners of over 70 sugar mills, including Salman Shehbaz, Jahangir Tareen, Mian Amir Mehmood and Anwar Majeed, appeared before the court on Thursday.

During the hearing, the chief justice warned mill owners that the law would take its due course without any concession, if facts were misstated with regard to payments.

Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal said the proceedings were not aimed at punishing someone.

Salman Shehbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appeared before the court on behalf of Ramzan Sugar Mills. He informed the court that 85 per cent dues had been paid to farmers, while the remaining would be cleared, as per the court orders, within 5 weeks.

Jahangir Tareen informed the court that his units had cleared 79 per cent dues. He said that he paid the farmers at a rate of Rs180 per maund (mann i.e. 40 kilogram), adding that his mills could have saved up to Rs9 billion, had he also paid Rs140 per maund.

Mian Amir Mehmood informed the bench that his Gulf Sugar Mills is in Sindh and he has cleared 60 per cent dues at a rate of Rs160 per maund.

The chief justice ordered Mehmood to clear the remaining dues within 5 weeks. The court also separated Patoki Sugar Mills case.

Justice Nisar inquired Omni Group's Anwar Majeed how many sugar mills Asif Zardari owned. Majeed responded saying that Zardari does not own any mill, however, his group owns eight sugar mills.

The chief justice remarked that he is pleased with the behaviour of mill owners and that he rightly took suo motu notice.

The court directed owners of 34 sugar mills in Sindh to clear farmers' dues in 5 weeks and adjourned the hearing until Wednesday.

