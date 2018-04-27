Opposition stages walk-out from budget session in protest

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah while addressing the Budget Session chastized the ruling PML-N for trampling upon Nawaz Sharif's slogan demanding respect for the vote by disrespecting it themselves.



He was criticizing the appointment of Miftah Ismail who is not an elected representative as the Federal Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs.

Shah said that Rana Afzal a member of the ruling party was available and qualified for the post of finance minister but the party chose to appoint Ismail instead.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also critical of Miftah’s appointment, stressing that the government was setting a bad example by having someone present the budget who was not an elected official.

Responding to the opposition's criticism Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi responded that “It was the cabinet’s decision for Miftah Ismail to present the budget and there is nothing unconstitutional in that.”

The opposition parties then walked-out of the assembly in protest against the government's decision



Earlier speaking about the budget for fiscal year 2018-19 which the government is set to present today, the opposition leader said, “The government should not present a budget for more than four months.”

“The opposition will accept a budget of four months,” he added stating that the government has “started a new tradition of presenting the budget for the whole year”.