Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
APP

Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

By
APP

Friday Apr 27, 2018

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs640.644 million for five ongoing and two new development schemes of the Defence division, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next financial year 2018-19.

According to the budgetary document, a total of Rs562.447 has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes. Out of this, Rs 253.954 million has been reserved for procurement of three latest printing machines for modernisation of Survey of Pakistan office.

Rs89.781 million has been allocated for the establishment of FG Degree College for Boys Kohat Cantt and Rs85 million for construction of Office Complex including boundary wall of the Survey of Pakistan.

Rs75.515 million and Rs58.197 million has been earmarked for procurement/construction of Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs for PMSA) and Water Distribution Network for RCB/CCB based on Khanpur Dam Water Source (Phase-III), respectively.

An amount of Rs20 million has been set aside for a new unapproved scheme – development of IT infrastructure for implementation of e-office application suit, while Rs58.197 million has been allocated for another new scheme – establishment of New Generation Geodatic Datum of Pakistan.

Comments

More From Business:

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

 Updated 3 hours ago
OGRA recommends hike in prices of petroleum products: sources

OGRA recommends hike in prices of petroleum products: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

 Updated 6 hours ago
Govt announces incentive package for film industry in federal budget

Govt announces incentive package for film industry in federal budget

 Updated 5 hours ago
Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Updated 6 hours ago
Salaried class gets massive relief in budget, says Miftah

Salaried class gets massive relief in budget, says Miftah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

 Updated 6 hours ago
A layperson’s guide to the federal budget 2018-19

A layperson’s guide to the federal budget 2018-19

 Updated 13 hours ago
Expectations from Budget 2018-19

Expectations from Budget 2018-19

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM