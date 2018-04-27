Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs640.644 million for five ongoing and two new development schemes of the Defence division, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next financial year 2018-19.

According to the budgetary document, a total of Rs562.447 has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes. Out of this, Rs 253.954 million has been reserved for procurement of three latest printing machines for modernisation of Survey of Pakistan office.

Rs89.781 million has been allocated for the establishment of FG Degree College for Boys Kohat Cantt and Rs85 million for construction of Office Complex including boundary wall of the Survey of Pakistan.

Rs75.515 million and Rs58.197 million has been earmarked for procurement/construction of Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs for PMSA) and Water Distribution Network for RCB/CCB based on Khanpur Dam Water Source (Phase-III), respectively.

An amount of Rs20 million has been set aside for a new unapproved scheme – development of IT infrastructure for implementation of e-office application suit, while Rs58.197 million has been allocated for another new scheme – establishment of New Generation Geodatic Datum of Pakistan.