Nawaz speaks as if didn’t even hold councillor’s office: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks as if he never even held a councillor’s office.

The PSP chief was addressing a press conference in Karachi, where he criticised the former prime minister.

Mustafa Kamal said that Nawaz Sharif always speaks of respecting the sanctity of the vote but vote is only ‘a piece of paper’.

“We say that the voter should be respected,” said the PSP chairman.

He said that the people have rejected the currently serving leaders.

Following his ouster, former prime minister Nawaz has maintained that the sanctity of vote should be respected.

Nawaz said the sanctity of vote is linked to the country's security, prosperity and development.