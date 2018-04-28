Modi’s mindset does not allow for Pak-India negotiations: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has expressed dim hopes for breaking of ice between neighbours Pakistan and India, blaming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the deadlock in relations between the South Asian neighbours.



Speaking to reporters in Lahore earlier today, Khan lamented that the Indian premier’s mindset does not allow for negotiations between the two countries.

“Modi’s mindset does not allow for [the negotiations]. I had told Modi [once], no matter what happens the door for negotiations between India and Pakistan must never close,” he said.

Khan’s comments come after a historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea on Friday, where they pledged to bring a formal end to the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities ceased.

The thawing of ice between North and South Korea has prompted many in Pakistan and India to feel that the leaders of the two countries should take cue from Korea and move forward from their differences.

Commenting on the general elections 2018, Imran Khan said the [real] contest would be between his party and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI chief lashed out at PML-N president and Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, terming him the “leader of a corrupt group”.

Khan also praised the judiciary’s work, and said he would announce 10 points at his party’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday (tomorrow).