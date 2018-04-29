PPP jiyalas assemble at Karachi's Tanki Ground for party's power show

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) jayalas assembled at Liaquatabad's Tanki Ground where party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the party workers today.



Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto waving at party workers after arriving at Liaquatabad's Tanki Ground here on Sunday, April 29,2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

According to the organisers, 30,000 chairs for party workers and supporters were set up along with a 120 by 40 feet stage at the rally ground.



PPP Vice-President and Senate Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman visited the site to inspect the arrangements yesterday. Speaking to the media, she said the PPP will not let Karachi's condition deteriorate any further.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's sister Asifa pictured tying an Imam Zamin on his arm. Photo: PPP twitter

Bilawal is expected to address the rally around 6pm while the time for the rally to begin is 5.30pm.



Sindh Police have chalked out a security and traffic plan for the rally.

Police said officials of the Special Security Unit will be posted on the route and inside the venue while 2,100 district police personnel will be deployed to cover the event, including one SSP, five SPs and 10 DSPs.

Moreover, 100 female police officials have also been deployed for security duties.

A total of 100 police pickups and five bulletproof vehicles will be patrolling around the site of the rally as well.