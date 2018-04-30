Would've changed Pakistan if wasn't ousted, says Nawaz

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that had he not been ousted from office, he would have taken the country to new heights vis-à-vis development and progress.

He was addressing reporters outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family. 

"The picture of Pakistan can change if our agenda can get 10-20 years. A new Pakistan could have been formed but no one allows you to work here," Nawaz asserted.

With regards to his political opponent Imran Khan’s public gathering in Lahore yesterday, Nawaz said they have been listening to Imran’s hollow claims since the last several years.

“Yesterday’s Jalsa was in Lahore, the crowd was from Peshawar while the agenda was someone else’s,” Nawaz said.  

Comparing Lahore to Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta, the three-time premier claimed there’s a visible difference in the level of development among the cities.

Lamenting that he’ll be unable to inaugurate the new Islamabad airport and the motorway from Lahore to Multan, Nawaz took solace in the fact that it was his hard work and commitment which brought the projects to light.

He added that had he been allowed to complete his tenure as prime minister, a ‘new Pakistan’ would have been made, regretting that various quarters continued to pull at the government’s legs.

With regards to his corruption trial, Nawaz claimed these are artificial cases and their results will not be accepted.

“Those giving these decisions will regret their action as this is not in the country’s interest,” he asserted.

Earlier, speaking to reporters inside the courtroom, citing the recent detente between China and India, Nawaz regretted," that we have learned nothing from history". 

