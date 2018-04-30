Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 30 2018
Six Pakistani sailors stranded in Iran

Monday Apr 30, 2018

MV Saim 7. Photo: Geo News

TEHRAN: As many as six Pakistani sailors of a commercial ship anchored in Iran are stranded from last four months.

According to Chief Engineer Atiq Ahmed, the MV Saim 7 departed from Dubai to Iran on June 2017.

"It has been over two months. Our visa has expired. The company says that it doesn’t have money to renew our visa or give us air tickets to Pakistan," Ahmed said. He added that the sailors are having serious issues in finding residence and managing their day-to-day living expenses.

Atiq's wife while speaking to Geo News said that it has been 10 months her husband has not returned home. The authorities should take action against the company as its their responsibility to extend visas.

The chief engineer said that the captain of the shift was stopped at the Kish Port by Iranian authorities while shifted the other crew members to a rest house. 

