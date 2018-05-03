PCB may restrict players’ participation in T20 leagues

Shadab Khan in action during Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Stars, Port-of-Spain, CPL, August 7, 2017/CPL

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is drafting new rules to restrict contracted players’ participation in cash-rich T20 leagues around the world.

A meeting was held in Lahore on Thursday to discuss various proposals on the matter. If the new rules are formally applied, PCB-contracted players will not be allowed to play in more than two leagues per year.

“New rules are being drafted for players’ participation in domestic and foreign leagues. One proposal is that the maximum number of T20 leagues contracted players can play in will be two per year, including PSL,” said a source privy to the matter.

The meeting was chaired by PCB chairman Najam Sethi and attended by Haroon Rasheed, Mudassar Nazar, Shakil Sheikh, Subhan Ahmed and Naila Bhatti, among others.

It was agreed in the meeting that domestic cricket structure will remain unchanged, but an increment in fees for regional players was approved.

It was also agreed that the national selection committee will have a greater say in the selection of regional teams for domestic tournaments.

Regulations for local cricket leagues were also discussed in the meeting.

“Local leagues with media and commercial rights will be regulated and will have to meet certain PCB conditions regarding anti-corruption measures plus selection of players and sponsors and fee payment,” the source added.

A final report on the recommendations will be submitted to the PCB chairman in the next few days for formal approval.