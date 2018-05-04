Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 04 2018
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Senior Pakistani umpire faces inquiry after disciplinary action

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Friday May 04, 2018

Photo: File

Khalid Mahmood, a senior Pakistani umpire, is facing disciplinary action after he skipped a match during the ongoing Pakistan Cup and took a cricket team to Malaysia.

According to reports, Mahmood skipped a match during the ongoing Pakistan Cup taking place in Faisalabad and took the team to Malaysia without informing the board. He had earlier claimed that he was too busy to umpire the game and had instead taken a local team to Kuala Lumpur.

Due to this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was short an umpire during the tournament, which is against the rules of the central contract that prohibit any umpire from skipping any domestic event especially without the approval of the board.

The board will launch an inquiry into the case against Mahmood and a decision will be given once the inquiry is complete.

Khalid is considered one of Pakistan’s top umpires who has overseen not only matches in the Pakistan Super League and the Bangladesh Premier League, but he has also had umpired several international matches as well. 

Comments

More From Sports:

Steve Smith vows to earn back fans trust

Steve Smith vows to earn back fans trust

Updated an hour ago
Overhaul of domestic cricket structure needed: Najam Sethi

Overhaul of domestic cricket structure needed: Najam Sethi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rolando extra-time strike edges Marseille into Europa League final

Rolando extra-time strike edges Marseille into Europa League final

 Updated 7 hours ago
Diego Costa haunts Arsenal again to send Atletico into final

Diego Costa haunts Arsenal again to send Atletico into final

 Updated 8 hours ago
Kohli signs one-month deal to play for Surrey

Kohli signs one-month deal to play for Surrey

 Updated 19 hours ago
Liverpool will be 'on fire' against Madrid in final, says Klopp

Liverpool will be 'on fire' against Madrid in final, says Klopp

 Updated 21 hours ago
PCB may restrict players’ participation in T20 leagues

PCB may restrict players’ participation in T20 leagues

Updated 22 hours ago
Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

Pride of Egypt: Liverpool's Mohammad Salah

Updated yesterday
India refuse pink ball day-night Test on Australia tour

India refuse pink ball day-night Test on Australia tour

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM