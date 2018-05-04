Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday May 04 2018
By
REUTERS

Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake

By
REUTERS

Friday May 04, 2018

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits to play table tennis during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha. Photo: Reuters
 

Apple Inc’s stock hit an all-time high on Friday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed it had bought 75 million more shares of the iPhone maker in the first three months of the year.

Buffett’s increased stake, confirmed by a representative of the billionaire investor, pushed Apple’s shares up as much as 3.8 percent to $183.65.

It was the stock’s second significant gain this week after the Cupertino, California-based firm surprised Wall Street on Tuesday with resilient iPhone sales and quarterly results that topped expectations.

"If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States," Buffett told CNBC, which first reported here the news on Thursday.

Buffett’s Apple commitment over the past two years has surprised many, given his historical aversion to companies associated with the technology sector.

Berkshire’s initial investment in Apple was small, suggesting it was made by one of Buffett’s investment deputies, but with the latest stake purchase, it has grown to a massive 240.3 million shares worth $42.5 billion.

In February, Berkshire had said its Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares.

The billionaire investor recently sold out of an unsuccessful investment in IBM Corp, at the same time he was buying Apple.

Buffett has praised Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and suggested he views Apple more as a consumer company, despite its Silicon Valley pedigree.

However, there may also be another reason for the investment: Berkshire’s cash position.

Berkshire has gone more than two years since a major acquisition, and Buffett said in his annual letter that he wants one or more “huge” non-insurance acquisitions to help him reduce Berkshire’s $116 billion in cash and equivalents.

Buying Apple accomplishes that, even though Buffett would rather buy whole companies than their stocks.

Berkshire typically discloses its largest common stock holdings and percentage stakes in its quarterly and annual reports. The report for the first quarter is scheduled for release on Saturday morning, just before Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting in its Omaha, Nebraska hometown.

Apple reported $61.1 billion in revenue for the March quarter, up from $52.9 billion last year, and promised $100 billion in additional stock buybacks.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Up to Thursday’s close, Apple stock had risen more than 5 percent since Berkshire disclosed on Feb. 14 that it had raised its stake in the company.

Comments

More From Business:

Alibaba tops revenue forecasts as investments clip margins

Alibaba tops revenue forecasts as investments clip margins

 Updated 22 hours ago
CJP takes notice of 40 per cent tax on mobile cards

CJP takes notice of 40 per cent tax on mobile cards

Updated 2 days ago
Apple shares rise after sales quell iPhone worries

Apple shares rise after sales quell iPhone worries

 Updated 3 days ago
Apple tops profit expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost

Apple tops profit expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost

 Updated 4 days ago
Wall Street opens lower as trade, inflation worries persist

Wall Street opens lower as trade, inflation worries persist

 Updated 4 days ago
Wall Street slides as healthcare drags but manages monthly gain

Wall Street slides as healthcare drags but manages monthly gain

 Updated 5 days ago
Measures taken to avoid new IMF loan: Miftah

Measures taken to avoid new IMF loan: Miftah

 Updated 4 days ago
National Savings increase profit rates for various certificates

National Savings increase profit rates for various certificates

 Updated 5 days ago
Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM