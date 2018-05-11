Five of a family killed in Peshawar hotel explosion

Damaged interior of Hotel Afandi in Peshawar. Photo: Aftab Ahmad/Geo News

PESHAWAR: Five of a family were killed and two were injured in an explosion in Hotel Afandi in Bilal Town area of the city on Thursday night

According to CCPO Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, the family had come from Hangu to Peshawar for medical treatment and were staying at the hotel.

The deceased were identified as four-year-old Rukhmela, five-year-old Aasaish, 23-year-old Mehran, 25-year-old Nargis and 52-year-old Najmina, police said.

The two injured persons were shifted to Rawalpindi in critical condition for treatment as there is no properly functioning burn unit in Peshawar.

The blast occurred on the fourth floor of the hotel in room number 408.

Police and rescue workers evacuated people from the hotel as a fire had broken out after the explosion.



The CCPO told Geo News nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet. He said, suspected the explosion could have occurred due to the accumulation of gas in the room.

AIG Shafqat arrived at the explosion site along with bomb disposal squad.



Explosion caused by gas cylinder: AIG

The explosion was caused by a gas cylinder, not any explosive device, said the AIG.

While talking to the media in Peshawar, Malik said explosion occurred after a gas cylinder was turned on to cook something.

He added they found no proof of any explosive device at the hotel.

However, the AIG said, hotel was damaged as fire that erupted spread to other floors as well.

Although no terrorism threat has been reported in the explosion, police in Peshawar recently warned administrations of educational institutes and media houses to take strict security measures at their respective buildings, officials said.



