These photos show the ways different mothers around the world support their children

As the world marks Mother's Day, let's take a look at vintage pictures of mothers from across the globe.

These photos show the ways different mothers around the world have supported children—their own, their neighbours', and even those of strangers—through the ages.



A Bedouin mother, elaborately adorned with jewelry, gazes at her infant child in the early 1900s. Photo: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A mother in Cambodia balances her child on her hip. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Ceylonese mother rests a child on her hip. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Chinese mother and her child wear traditional clothing from the Manchurian region of China. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

An elderly Flemish grandmother in Belgium hugs a child. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A mother carries her baby, surrounded by pillows, down the street in Mezokovesd, Hungary. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Japanese woman carries her twins on her back with a cross wrap. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

Dressed in traditional clothing, a woman in northern Mongolia carries her son on her back. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A mother holds her baby and a surgeon's yardstick while posing for a photo in Cuzco Valley, Peru. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Tingian woman carries a child on her back and balances a basket on her head in Luzon Island, Philippines. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Sami woman, toddler, and infant in Lapland, Finland, sit on pelts that soften their surroundings and keep them warm. The infant is in a cradleboard, a traditional protective baby carrier. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Slovak Hungarian immigrant to the United States holds her infant and stands by her son. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Swiss mother reaches for her daughter's hand, which is full of flowers. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

A Russian immigrant to the United States stands with her three children. PHOTO: GARRIGUES, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE





The article originally appeared on The National Geographic.