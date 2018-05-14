Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Senate chair Sanjrani takes over as acting president as Mamnoon travels for Umrah

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 14, 2018

Sadiq Sanjrani. Reuters/Naseer Ahmed/Files
 

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani took over as acting president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as the incumbent Mamnoon Hussain departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Hussain, 77, is set to remain in the Kingdom for 10 days, till May 24, and will return home thereafter, a statement read. Sanjrani has consequently been appointed as the acting president, in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, it added.

A notification in this regard was issued, confirming Sanjrani as the acting president of Pakistan during Hussain's 10-day visit to the Kingdom.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

 Updated 38 minutes ago
US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

 Updated 14 minutes ago
Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM