Senate chair Sanjrani takes over as acting president as Mamnoon travels for Umrah

Sadiq Sanjrani. Reuters/Naseer Ahmed/Files

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani took over as acting president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as the incumbent Mamnoon Hussain departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Hussain, 77, is set to remain in the Kingdom for 10 days, till May 24, and will return home thereafter, a statement read. Sanjrani has consequently been appointed as the acting president, in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, it added.

A notification in this regard was issued, confirming Sanjrani as the acting president of Pakistan during Hussain's 10-day visit to the Kingdom.

