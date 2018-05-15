Palestinian baby dies from tear gas inhalation at Gaza protest: ministry

Palestinians run away from tear gas smoke fired by Israeli forces east of Gaza City. Photo: AFP

A Palestinian baby died as a result of inhaling tear gas as Israeli forces used force against protesters along the Israel-Gaza border, the health ministry in the enclave announced Tuesday.



Eight-month-old Leila al-Ghandour was exposed to the gas east of Gaza City during major protests on Monday, in which the health ministry said 58 Palestinians were killed most of them by sniper fire.

It was not immediately clear how close to the border fence Ghandour and her family were.

At least five protests sites have been established since demonstrations began on March 30, most of them with both frontline areas and places for families further back.

Monday's protests were against the opening of the controversial US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians rallied near the border fence, with smaller numbers seeking to breach it.

Israeli forces on the border used tear gas and sniper fire on the crowds.

The bloodshed drew calls for restraint from some countries, including France and Britain, and stronger criticism from others, with Turkey calling it “a massacre”.

The White House declined to join in urging Israel to exercise caution and pinned the blame squarely on Gaza’s ruling Hamas group, backing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who described the Israeli military’s actions as self-defence of his country’s borders.