Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
AFP

Japan passes law to get more women into politics

By
AFP

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed a law to encourage female candidates to stand for elections in a country where women are vastly underrepresented in politics. Photo: AP/file

TOKYO: Japan's parliament on Wednesday passed a law to encourage female candidates to stand for elections in a country where women are vastly underrepresented in politics.

Under the new law, political parties are urged to make the number of male and female candidates as equal as possible and are encouraged to set targets for gender parity.

But the law includes no penalties for parties that fail to do so, nor incentives to encourage them.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made increasing female participation in the workforce a key plank of his economic policies as Japan struggles with a labour shortage.

But only 47 of the 465 members of parliament´s lower house are women, a ratio of 10.1 percent that puts Japan behind Myanmar and Gambia in terms of female government representation, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

"I hope this law will make a big change in Japanese politics," said Internal Affairs Minister Seiko Noda, one of the members who drafted the legislation, according to public broadcaster NHK.

"I hope women who were hesitant to become candidates will be courageous" and run for election, she said.

The law was put forward by a cross-party group of lawmakers but reportedly faced opposition during the drafting process despite containing no penalties for non-compliance.

Next year Japan will hold regional elections in April and elections for parliament´s upper house in July.

Japan ranked bottom among G7 countries in the World Economic Forum's latest "Global Gender Gap Report", coming 114th worldwide.

Comments

More From World:

Two dead in Nepal plane crash

Two dead in Nepal plane crash

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Bangladesh ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted bail in graft case

Bangladesh ex-premier Khaleda Zia granted bail in graft case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Gaza blockade must end immediately, says Hamas leader

Gaza blockade must end immediately, says Hamas leader

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rohingya Muslims face difficult Ramazan in refugee camps

Rohingya Muslims face difficult Ramazan in refugee camps

 Updated 2 hours ago
India's toy carvers threatened by deforestation

India's toy carvers threatened by deforestation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tourists soak up royal wedding fever

Tourists soak up royal wedding fever

 Updated 4 hours ago
19 dead in India as Banaras flyover collapses

19 dead in India as Banaras flyover collapses

 Updated 8 hours ago
Ramazan to start on May 17 in most nations around the world

Ramazan to start on May 17 in most nations around the world

 Updated 11 hours ago
North Korea suspends talks with South, warns on Trump-Kim summit

North Korea suspends talks with South, warns on Trump-Kim summit

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM