KARACHI: At least one person was wounded Wednesday night during a firing incident here in the city's Gulistan-e-Johar area, Geo News reported citing rescue authorities.



The cause of firing is yet to be determined.

On the other hand, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out a raid Wednesday night in the metropolis' Pir Ilahi Buksh Colony — PIB Colony — and arrested three suspects.

The arrestees were said to be involved in selling drugs and alcohol, police added.