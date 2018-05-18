PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is leading the Pakistani delegation at the seventh extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit being held on Friday in Istanbul.

The OIC summit is being held to discuss the grave situation in the aftermath of blatant human rights violations by the occupying forces in the state of Palestine, said an official press release.

The Extraordinary summit has been called by Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan in his capacity as the Chair of the OIC Summit.

The summit will focus on the latest incidents of violence in the Gaza strip where over 60 civilians have been mercilessly killed by the occupying Israeli forces and scores of others have sustained injuries including women, children and the elderly.

The statement said that Pakistan has called for an independent and transparent investigation of the violence in Gaza.

While condemning the human rights violations by the occupying Israeli force, Prime Minister Abbasi will reiterate support of the people and Government of Pakistan for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, read the statement.