Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 18 2018
By
Web Desk

PM leads delegation at seventh OIC summit in Turkey

By
Web Desk

Friday May 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is leading the Pakistani delegation at the seventh extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit being held on Friday in Istanbul.

The OIC summit is being held to discuss the grave situation in the aftermath of blatant human rights violations by the occupying forces in the state of Palestine, said an official press release.

The Extraordinary summit has been called by Turkish President Tayyab Erdogan in his capacity as the Chair of the OIC Summit.

The summit will focus on the latest incidents of violence in the Gaza strip where over 60 civilians have been mercilessly killed by the occupying Israeli forces and scores of others have sustained injuries including women, children and the elderly. 

The statement said that Pakistan has called for an independent and transparent investigation of the violence in Gaza.

While condemning the human rights violations by the occupying Israeli force, Prime Minister Abbasi will reiterate support of the people and Government of Pakistan for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, read the statement.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

PM Abbasi tells OIC 'multi-pronged, well-considered' response needed for Israeli violence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

Construction of Karachi convent campus stopped weeks after groundbreaking by CM

 Updated 3 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

Another PML-N MNA defects to PTI

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Imran says new government will deal with crisis-stricken Pakistan

Updated 8 hours ago
NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

NAB does not believe in vindictive or biased policy, says chairman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

Pakistan’s biggest surgical tower inaugurated in Lahore

 Updated 9 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz’s narrative more dangerous than his statement: Shah Mahmood

Nawaz’s narrative more dangerous than his statement: Shah Mahmood

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM