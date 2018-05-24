Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 24 2018
By
AFP

Ailing Kohli to cut short English county stint

By
AFP

Thursday May 24, 2018

India captain Virat Kohli will cut short his stint with Surrey 'because of exhaustion'. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli will cut short his stint with English county Surrey from next month because of exhaustion, an Indian cricket board official told AFP on Thursday.

"Kohli will miss some of the county games. It has not been decided how many games he will miss or whether it will be the whole month," said the senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.

Indian media reports said Kohli had a disc injury and went to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, but the official said the star batsman "is suffering from fatigue."

The 29-year-old, who has one of the most intensive playing schedules in cricket and in January married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, signed up to play for Surrey in the English county championship for June before India start a tour of England in July.

The Mumbai Mirror said Kohli saw an orthopaedic surgeon on Wednesday who told him there was damage to spinal nerves and that he may have to miss part of the India tour if the injury worsened.

Kohli missed a one-day international during a recent tour of South Africa because of a strained neck.

Kohli was not available for comment and the BCCI made no immediate public statement.

More From Sports:

Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final

 Updated 5 hours ago
Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan's Vissel Kobe

Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan's Vissel Kobe

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sharapova seeks redemption on Roland Garros clay

Sharapova seeks redemption on Roland Garros clay

 Updated 10 hours ago
Kohli reveals what he doesn’t want in his house when he and Anushka have children

Kohli reveals what he doesn’t want in his house when he and Anushka have children

 Updated 10 hours ago
Andres Iniesta to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe

Andres Iniesta to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan on top as Abbas, Hasan wrap up England for 184

Pakistan on top as Abbas, Hasan wrap up England for 184

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan hockey player Afshah Noreen signs with Australian club

Pakistan hockey player Afshah Noreen signs with Australian club

 Updated 13 hours ago
Knight Riders knock Royals out of IPL

Knight Riders knock Royals out of IPL

 Updated 14 hours ago
How the world reacted to AB de Villiers' shock retirement

How the world reacted to AB de Villiers' shock retirement

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM