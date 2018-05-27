Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday May 27 2018
By
AFP

Moonwalking astronaut-artist Alan Bean dies at 86

By
AFP

Sunday May 27, 2018

Astronaut Alan Bean poses for a portrait in front of a mock-up of the Lunar Module. Photo: NASA

US astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon, has died, his family announced in a statement released by NASA. He was 86 years old.

The moonwalker who went on to become a painter died Saturday in Houston after suddenly falling ill weeks before, the statement said.

He was among the elite group NASA chose for its third group of astronauts in 1963, having served as a test pilot in the US Navy.

He twice ventured into space, originally in 1969 on the Apollo 12 moon landing mission, and later as commander of the second crew to fly to the first US space station Skylab in 1973.

His second foray outside of Earth's atmosphere saw Bean log a record-breaking 59-day, 39.3 million kilometers.

He retired from NASA in 1981 to embark on a third career as an artist, creating Apollo-themed paintings textured with lunar boot prints or using acrylics infused with small bits of his mission patches sprinkled with moon dust.

Fellow astronaut Harrison Schmitt called Bean "one of the great renaissance men of his generation — engineer, fighter pilot, astronaut and artist."

Born March 15, 1932 in Wheeler, Texas the future moonwalker earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Texas in 1955.

He is survived by his wife, sister and two children from a prior marriage.

Walt Cunningham, who flew on Apollo 7 and called Bean his best friend of 55 years, said "we are accustomed to losing friends in our business but this is a tough one."

"Alan and I never missed a month where we did not have a cheeseburger."

In 1994 Bean told The New York Times the otherworldly perspectives he got in space inspired him to devote the latter half of his life to art, to the surprise of many of his colleagues.

"Every artist has the Earth or their imaginations to inspire their paintings," he said.

"I've got the Earth and my imagination, and I'm the first to have the moon, too."

Comments

More From World:

'Our families would be killed': Rohingya brace for monsoon

'Our families would be killed': Rohingya brace for monsoon

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again

Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship

Trump and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship

 Updated 2 hours ago
Indian company Paytm alleged to provide IoK user data to Modi’s office

Indian company Paytm alleged to provide IoK user data to Modi’s office

 Updated 2 hours ago
France's far left leads protests against Macron reforms

France's far left leads protests against Macron reforms

 Updated 4 hours ago
South Korean president met North Korea's Kim Jong Un Saturday: Seoul

South Korean president met North Korea's Kim Jong Un Saturday: Seoul

 Updated 15 hours ago
China, Burkina Faso establish diplomatic ties after Taiwan ditched

China, Burkina Faso establish diplomatic ties after Taiwan ditched

 Updated 18 hours ago
India PM Modi accepts fitness challenge but faces opposition backlash

India PM Modi accepts fitness challenge but faces opposition backlash

 Updated 19 hours ago
Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire, tear gas in Gaza border protests

Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire, tear gas in Gaza border protests

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM