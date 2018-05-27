Three Tests featuring Indian cricket team were fixed: sting report

File photo

At least three Test matches featuring India during the past two years were fixed, according to a documentary on cricket corruption by Al Jazeera.

The India versus England Test played in Chennai (December 16-20), the India versus Australia Test in Ranchi (March 16-20, 2017) and the Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka (July 26-29, 2017) were influenced by bookmakers, as per the investigation.

It is also said that at least two Australian cricketers were involved in Ranchi and three Englishmen fixed sessions in Chennai. The England players have denied these charges, while Australians have said they do not have credible evidence on their players being part of corruption in the game.

The documentary titled "Cricket's Match-Fixers" by the Qatar-based news network can be watched online on Sunday at 3pm Pakistan time.

Footage shown in the documentary also shows former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza speaking to alleged spot-fixers.

The former batsman claims the video is an old clip intended to “trap him”. He claimed the clip is from Ajman, where he had gone for a local tournament. He said he had not informed the Pakistan Cricket Board he was not on its central contract list and hence not in frequent contact with the PCB.

Credible claims to be treated seriously: Cricket Australia

In a statement issued on Sunday, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said they will continue to fully co-operate with the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in its review of fixing matter.

“Although we not having been provided an opportunity to view the documentary or any raw footage, our long-standing position on these matters is that credible claims will be treated very seriously and fully investigated,” Sutherland is quoted as saying.

About the allegations of involvement of Australian players in fixing, he said that neither ICC nor Cricket Australia were aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players to corruption in the game.

Cricket Australia and ICC take a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game, according to Sutherland.

“We urge Al Jazeera to provide all the unedited material and any other evidence to the ICC investigation team, so, if appropriate, a full and thorough investigation can be conducted,” he said.

Australian cricket is proactive with its sports integrity management and Cricket Australia has an Integrity Unit to oversee and maintain all domestic cricket in Australia, including BBL and WBBL matches.

In addition to this, prior to the start of each Australian season, all professional cricketers are required to participate in anti-corruption education sessions before being eligible to compete in CA’s domestic competitions, as per the statement.