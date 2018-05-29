PM summons NSC meeting to discuss security, border issues: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today to discuss security of the state and border issues among other affairs, sources informed Geo News.



Besides reviewing the implementation of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms, the top civilian and military leadership will also mull over the regional situation and issues pertaining to eastern and western borders of the country, sources added.

Sources said the meeting is likely to discuss the matter of a controversial book co-authored by former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani.

Durrani, who served as the chief of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency from August 1990 to March 1992, co-authored a book with former chief of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) AS Dulat, titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace.

On Monday, Durrani appeared before Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) to explain his position on the book.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, wrote on Twitter that a formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general had been ordered to probe the matter in detail.

Durrani's summoning to the GHQ came after former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani voiced their reservations over the book.



Sharif last week demanded that an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee be summoned over the book, while Rabbani, who formerly served as the chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, also severely criticised the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to write the book.

"It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book," Rabbani had lashed out.