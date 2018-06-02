Suspects arrested for gang-rape, murder of Mansehra minor confess to crimes

The four suspects — comprising Waqas, Saqib, Mohammad Ejaz, and Sadheer — confessed to the crimes of gang-raping and murdering the 13-year-old and dumping his body into a nearby rain drain. Image: Geo.tv/Files

MANSEHRA: Four suspects were arrested Friday night for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor boy in Phulra area of Mansehra, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

According to the station house officer (SHO) at the Phulra police station, the four suspects — Waqas, Saqib, Mohammad Ejaz, and Sadheer — were arrested for reportedly gang-raping a 13-year-old boy and murdering him afterwards, and dumping his body in a nearby rain drain.



The police officer informed that all four of the suspects, who were friends of the deceased, confessed to the crimes.

Waqas and Saqib were arrested first after the bereaved family filed a first information report against the incident, following which the two detainees identified their accomplices as well as the vehicle they used.

Police consequently took into custody the car and arrested the other two suspects Mohammad Ejaz and Sadheer.