Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Railways slashes fares by 30% for Eid

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Pakistan Railways announced on Saturday a 30% discount on fares to facilitate passengers on first and second of Eid-ul-Fitr days. Photo: file

Pakistan Railways announced on Saturday a 30% discount on fares to facilitate passengers on first and second of Eid-ul-Fitr days.

According to railways’ Press Release, the decision was taken in a meeting presided over by the CEO of the Railways Aftab Akbar.

"We feel privileged while serving our brothers and sisters and making their journey easy on the happy occasion. The discount is also on advance booking," remarked Akbar.

Moreover, the railways will also run additional special trains on the eve of Eid for the convenience of the passengers.

The reduced fares will offer some relief to a large number of working people who leave cities to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with loved ones.

However, passengers face many difficulties including exorbitant transport fares, which are increased before Eid every year. Even small transport operators of minivans or APVs start demanding double the standard fare from passengers. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Updated 32 minutes ago
Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

 Updated an hour ago
Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

 Updated 5 hours ago
Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Updated 6 hours ago
Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

 Updated 6 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM