Pakistan Railways slashes fares by 30% for Eid

Pakistan Railways announced on Saturday a 30% discount on fares to facilitate passengers on first and second of Eid-ul-Fitr days.

According to railways’ Press Release, the decision was taken in a meeting presided over by the CEO of the Railways Aftab Akbar.

"We feel privileged while serving our brothers and sisters and making their journey easy on the happy occasion. The discount is also on advance booking," remarked Akbar.

Moreover, the railways will also run additional special trains on the eve of Eid for the convenience of the passengers.

The reduced fares will offer some relief to a large number of working people who leave cities to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with loved ones.

However, passengers face many difficulties including exorbitant transport fares, which are increased before Eid every year. Even small transport operators of minivans or APVs start demanding double the standard fare from passengers.