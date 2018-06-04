Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 04 2018
Balochistan caretaker CM to be decided by parliamentary committee

Monday Jun 04, 2018

Photo: File

QUETTA: A parliamentary committee will be formed in a bid to appoint a caretaker chief minister for Balochistan as the sixth meeting between former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal failed to break the thaw.

Both the leaders would send names of three representatives each to the now-dissolved Balochistan Assembly for the parliamentary committee. 

The six meeting between Bizenjp and Ziaratwal was also attended by former chief ministers, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Balochistan assembly completed its five-year term on May 31.

Sources privy to the matter informed that as many as seven people were consulted by the members for the slot in the last meeting.

Alauddin Marri, former environment minister Prince Ahmed Ali, former senator Kamran Murtaza and Hussain Baksh were recommended by Bizenjo for the slot.

The opposition suggested former ambassador Qazi Ashraf, former speaker Aslam Bhotani and senior lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd.

