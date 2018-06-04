Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
Ahmed Subhan

Chinese engineer's body found from embassy in Islamabad: sources

By
Ahmed Subhan

Monday Jun 04, 2018

File photo of Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The body of a Chinese engineer was found from the Chinese Embassy in the federal capital, sources in Islamabad Police told Geo News on Monday.

“The body is believed to be 12 days old,” sources said adding that it was brought to PIMS Hospital by a Chinese Embassy official.

“The cause for death has not yet been ascertained,” the sources added.

The deceased's name has not yet been revealed and further investigations are under way.

In February this year, a Chinese national was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Defence locality. Chen Zhu, 45, was in his car when he was attacked. 

The Counter-Terrorism Department had said Zhu was killed over a dispute with his local partners.

Comments

