Thursday Jun 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday handed 10-year imprisonment to five accused, including a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Border Security Force (BSF), for their involvement in the 2006 Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) sex scandal. Photo: file

CHANDIGARH: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday handed 10-year imprisonment to five accused, including a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Border Security Force (BSF), for their involvement in the 2006 Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) sex scandal.

Those found guilty and sentences include Mohammad Ashraf Mir (Ex-DSP, encounter specialist of Kashmir police), KC Padhi (Ex-DIG BSF), Shabbir Ahmad Laway, Shabbir Ahmad Langoo, and Masood Ahmad Maqsood, Times of India reported.

However, businessman Mehrajuddin Malik and the then additional advocate general of Kashmir Anil Seth were acquitted by the court.

In February this year, a court in Chandigarh had acquitted former Srinagar DSP Mohammad Yusuf Mir in the case.

He had been accused of sexually exploiting a minor for money via a brothel run by prime accused Sabeena and her husband in 2004. 

The case

In 2006, the Kashmiri police had discovered two video CDs showing Kashmiri women being sexually exploited. The police had questioned the two women, including the victim and the brothel owner, Sabeena, who used to provide girls to accused, the police had gathered names of 56 people allegedly involved in the scandal.

In all, there were nine accused in the case including Sabeena along with accused Abdul Hamid Bulla, both who died during the trial.

According to the charges filed by the police, the minor victims were blackmailed and forced into prostitution for Rs 250 to Rs 500. 

