False accusations have no value, Faisal Vawda on Reham Khan book controversy

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda, while weighing in on the issue surrounding the book of party chief Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan, remarked that false accusations have no importance, adding that they only show a person’s mentality.



He further remarked that even if Reham Khan’s book gets published in the United Kingdom, then there are strict laws on defamation.

Vawda made the remarked while speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan early Thursday morning.

He alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had instructed Reham to release her book 15 to 20 days before the general election. PML-N is engaging in derogatory politics to level false accusation against political rivals, he added.

The book penned down by Reham Khan has become a subject of contention between the members of PTI and PML-N. The PTI leaders have alleged that PML-N leaders have a role to play in the publishing of the book, while the PML-N stalwarts have denied the claims.

Jemima threatens to run son’s claim against Reham

On Wednesday, Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith said that she will be funding a defamation case of her eldest son Sulaiman Isa Khan against Reham Khan if Reham’s book is published in the United Kingdom’s jurisdiction.

Jemima said that she will be “suing for defamation & breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son.” She said that it was in her knowledge that the manuscript of Reham’s book carried libellous material.

“On Reham Khan's book I've been assured that it's too libellous to be published in the UK but if it is published here, I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories,” Jemima said in her tweet on Wednesday.