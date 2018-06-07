ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s objections to its nomination of Dr Hasan Askari for the post of caretaker Punjab chief minister.



ECP spokesman Altaf Khan, responding to the PML-N’s reservations, told Geo News that the decision to name Dr Askari as the caretaker Punjab CM was unanimous.

PML-N leaders earlier today rejected the ECP’s decision to choose Dr Askari for the interim slot and said that it would cast doubt over transparency in the upcoming general election.

The Commission works on merit and is under no pressure, Altaf Khan said, adding that all four members of the ECP and the chief election commissioner agreed on Dr Askari’s name.

The spokesman said that the naming of the caretaker chief minister was the politicians’ job. The ECP only fulfilled its constitutional obligation, he added.

Dr Askari’s name was decided upon in light of the law and the Constitution, he observed.

In a press conference held hours after the ECP chose Dr Askari for the interim slot, PML-N leaders voiced their reservations over his selection and called on the Commission to review its decision.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, accompanied by Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Sanaullah among other party leaders, said Dr Askari was an ardent critic of the PML-N and that his partiality was evident in the views he expressed in his articles and news programmes.

“It is unfortunate that the ECP chose [Askari for the position]. The PML-N will reject the election results if he is made caretaker chief minister of Punjab,” Abbasi said.

