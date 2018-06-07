Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday that the water crisis is critical for Pakistan, calling the matter country’s ‘jugular vein’.

The FO Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal in his weekly briefing said that Indian is throwing the region into an arms race but Pakistan cannot remain oblivious towards its defence.

The FO spokesman said that Pakistani forces are fully prepared for the homeland’s defence.

On the subject of water crisis, Dr Faisal said that Pakistan is facing environmental and water challenges and it is the responsibility of the World Bank to form an arbitration court on the matter of Kishan Ganga dam.

The FO spokesman said that occupied Kashmir wants to be a part of Pakistan and India should hold a referendum in the occupied territory. 

