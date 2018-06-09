Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

KARACHI: The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday demolishment of walls with advertisements in the metropolis and placed a ban on construction of walls in future for advertisement purposes.

The SC bench under the Chief Justice of Pakistan heard a plea related to construction of walls with advertisements at the Karachi Registry.

The applicant stated that walls are being constructed in the entire city especially the cantonment boards. Building a wall in front of the FTC has tarnished the city’s beauty, the plea mentioned.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar summoned the CEO of the Karachi Cantonment Board and inquired about the walls.

CEO Karachi Cantonment Board told the court that some of the walls have been built for defence purposes and cantonments have issued notices to advertisement companies.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that nothing will happen with notices and action should be taken.

The court ordered demolishment of walls along all roads including Shahra-e-Faisal and summoned a report on the matter within 10 days.

CJP pleased with Karachi's cleanliness situation 

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, while hearing a case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Saturday, commended the Sindh government for improving the city's cleanliness situation. 

The CJP questioned Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar what was being done to unclog the drains ahead of the monsoon rains. 

The mayor told the court that work on cleaning the drains would start from June 13 or 14. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

 Updated 3 hours ago
Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

 Updated 4 hours ago
PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
‘Karachi faced with shortage of 250m gallons of water daily’

‘Karachi faced with shortage of 250m gallons of water daily’

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM