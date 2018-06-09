SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday demolishment of walls with advertisements in the metropolis and placed a ban on construction of walls in future for advertisement purposes.



The SC bench under the Chief Justice of Pakistan heard a plea related to construction of walls with advertisements at the Karachi Registry.

The applicant stated that walls are being constructed in the entire city especially the cantonment boards. Building a wall in front of the FTC has tarnished the city’s beauty, the plea mentioned.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar summoned the CEO of the Karachi Cantonment Board and inquired about the walls.

CEO Karachi Cantonment Board told the court that some of the walls have been built for defence purposes and cantonments have issued notices to advertisement companies.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that nothing will happen with notices and action should be taken.

The court ordered demolishment of walls along all roads including Shahra-e-Faisal and summoned a report on the matter within 10 days.

CJP pleased with Karachi's cleanliness situation

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, while hearing a case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Saturday, commended the Sindh government for improving the city's cleanliness situation.



The CJP questioned Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar what was being done to unclog the drains ahead of the monsoon rains.

The mayor told the court that work on cleaning the drains would start from June 13 or 14.