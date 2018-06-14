Nawaz hires new legal counsel to represent him in NAB references

Nawaz Sharif (center) on Thursday, June 14, 2018, hired a new lawyer to represent him in the NAB references after Khawaja Haris recused himself from representing the former prime minister. Photo: File 1

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif on Thursday hired a new lawyer to represent him in the NAB references after Khawaja Haris recused himself from the case on June 11.

Haris had announced his decision to withdraw from representing Nawaz in the NAB references during the hearing of Al-Azizia reference. Among other reasons for the decision, he had said the Supreme Court 'dictated on completing the trial within a month' and asked him to work on the weekends.



Jahangir Jadoon appeared before the accountability court earlier today, during the hearing of the Avenfield reference, to submit the power of attorney on behalf of his client.



Maryam's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz, however, failed to appear before the court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir then gave Pervaiz till June 19 to present his final arguments and adjourned the hearing.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were earlier given an exemption from appearing in court today.



Nawaz, Maryam leave for airport

Nawaz and Maryam left from the former premier's Jati Umra for the airport on Thursday morning, from where they departed for London.

The PML-N supremo and his daughter will visit Nawaz's ailing wife Begum Kulsoom, who is receiving medical treatment in London.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam pictured while emerging from his car in Lahore here on June 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had remarked that the former premier along with his daughter could visit his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London.



Chief Justice Nisar had also directed an accountability court to announce its verdict on all three corruption references against Nawaz and his family within a month.



The cases

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.