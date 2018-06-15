PML-N, PTI welcome ECP’s decision of deploying army on election day

The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have welcomed the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deploy army in and outside polling stations on the election day.



PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah supported the decision. He stated that his party trusts the army and judiciary, as they are reliable state institutions.

However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said his party will comment on ECP’s move after the election is conducted.

The electoral body, on Thursday, held a meeting in Islamabad where it was decided to deploy army personnel around and inside polling stations to ensure security during General Election 2018.

Speaking to the media later in the day, the director general of Election Commission of Pakistan’s media cell said closed-circuit television cameras would be installed at 20,000 sensitive polling stations across the country. Sources said the most sensitive of the polling stations would be fitted with three to four CCTV cameras.



The ECP official said close coordination would also be maintained with National Counter Terrorism Authority to prevent any untoward incident.

Moreover, he added, it was decided foolproof security would be provided to political leaders, for which provinces will make necessary arrangements.

The provincial government would also be responsible for the security of district returning officers, returning officers and presiding officers.