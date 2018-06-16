Shehbaz visits ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif visited ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at a London hospital on Saturday, where she has been kept on ventilator after she suffered a cardiac arrest two days ago.



Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Harley Street Clinic in London after a cardiac arrest late Thursday, where she remains on life support. She had collapsed in the ICU after a cardiac arrest and has been unconscious since.

The former Punjab chief minister arrived in London on Saturday, where he visited his ailing sister-in-law at the hospital.

Speaking to media later, Shehbaz said that doctors had been making all their efforts and Begum Kulsoom was given best treatment.

He said his sister-in-law was in ICU and urged the masses to pray for her recovery.

Prior to leaving Lahore for London, Shehbaz, in his message of social media, said: "Leaving for UK shortly to inquire after my Bhabhi's health. She is in ICU and needs your prayers.... Eid Mubarak to all of you ... have a great day!"



Earlier today, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president extended Eid greetings to the nation.

"I extend Eid greetings to the entire Muslim nation especially the Pakistani citizens," he said, adding that Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of happiness and gratitude for Muslims.



"Eid is a day to be celebrated with religious fervour and I hope it will be celebrated with national unity and spirit of brotherhood."

Shehbaz noted that the enemies of state should be aware that the real power of Pakistan is culture and traditions.

"The Pakistani nation is able to remain united during difficult times," he observed.