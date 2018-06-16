Police let go suspect who tried to enter Begum Kulsoom's hospital room after warning

LONDON: Police interviewed and let go a suspect, who attempted to enter Begum Kulsoom's room in a London hospital on Saturday, warning him against going near anyone from the Sharif family, sources informed Geo News.



The suspect, identified as Naveed Farooq, attempted to enter the room of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the Harley Street Clinic in London on Saturday, according to hospital authorities.

Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the ICU of the London hospital late Thursday after a cardiac arrest, where she is on life support since June 14.

The suspect reportedly showed a card to the security and tried to pass off as a doctor.

The incident happened on the first floor of the London hospital where Begum Kulsoom is currently admitted.

Nawaz's son Hussain, in a statement soon after the incident, said the police took the suspect out of Begum Kulsoom's ward

He said that his family was already worried and the suspect caused further distress to them.

"This man fooled the security and managed to reach Begum Kulsoom's room," Hussain said.

He said that he did know who that man was, adding, "Even if he is a doctor, it does not mean that he would enter a place he had no concern with."

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities confirmed that security was informed about Dr Naveed.

The footage of his entry and conversation with security staffers has been provided to the police, they said.

Police sources confirm to Geo News that Dr Naveed was interviewed and cautioned.

Videos found in his phone were made inside the clinic and the matter would be reported to the general medical council (GMC) which regulates doctors, the sources said.

They further said that Naveed Farooq had been told not to go near anyone from the Sharif family or he would be prosecuted.

The Harley Street Clinic also said that it was taking up the issue with the GMC.

Wanted to listen to mother's voice, says Maryam

Speaking to media while leaving the hospital, Maryam Nawaz said that her mother was still on ventilator and they were praying for her recovery.

"Doctors have told us that they can't say anything as yet," she said, adding that Begum Kulsoom has been unconscious since the time she arrived [in London].

"I wanted to speak to her, listen to her voice," the former first daughter said.