Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
REUTERS

Mexico stun defenders Germany 1-0 in World Cup opener

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates their first goal with team mates. Photo: Reuters 

MOSCOW: Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack that exposed the ragged defending that the four-times winners had displayed in their warm-up games.

Germany’s defence had looked stretched to breaking point on several occasions in the opening half-hour, and it was no surprise when Javier Hernandez again left Mats Hummels for dead to play in Lozano, who cut inside Mesut Ozil and smashed the ball low into the corner to release an explosion of noise in Luzhniki Stadium.

Germany came close to levelling late in the half when a Toni Kroos free kick was touched on to the bar by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and they gradually took command once Marco Reus joined the fray after an hour and introduced some pace to their attack.

But despite almost constant pressure they were largely kept at long range, and their poor finishing rarely threatened Ochoa as Mexico held out for only their second victory against the Germans in 12 attempts.

Comments

More From Sports:

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

Mexico face disciplinary case over homophobic chant

 Updated 2 hours ago
VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

 Updated 3 hours ago
Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

Stunned Germany pledge to bounce back from Mexico loss

 Updated 5 hours ago
Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

Before match, England fans and diplomats honour Battle of Stalingrad dead

 Updated 5 hours ago
Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

Portugal ‘stronger than Morocco’, says Andre Silva

 Updated 9 hours ago
Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

Messi’s penalty miss not to blame for draw with Iceland: Maradona

 Updated 9 hours ago
Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

Boxer Muhammad Waseem eager to win flyweight world title

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Pakistan move to number five in ODI rankings

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM