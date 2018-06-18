Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jun 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Bavarians put Merkel on notice to win EU migrants deal

By
REUTERS

Monday Jun 18, 2018

Angela Merkel. Photo: File 

BERLIN/MUNICH: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Bavarian allies agreed to give her a two-week breathing space on Monday to find a European solution to a row over immigration that threatens to scupper her three-month-old coalition government.

Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), anxious about losing votes to a new right-wing party in an October regional election, wants a ban on admitting migrants into Germany who have already registered in another EU country. Merkel opposes such a ban.

US President Donald Trump, defending his own tough anti-immigrant polices, waded into Germany’s debate on Monday with a series of tweets criticising Merkel’s open-border policy as a “big mistake” that had fuelled crime in Europe.

The CSU leadership agreed at a meeting in Munich to delay introducing their entry ban until after a June 28-29 European Union summit, allowing Merkel time to seek an EU-wide solution.

Facing heat for border separations, Trump blasts Germany

US president cites immigration for causing political instability in Germany, saying inaccurately that crime in Germany 'way up'

Merkel opposes any unilateral move by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also CSU chairman, that would reverse her 2015 open-door policy on migrants and undermine her authority. Monday’s compromise means he can introduce immediate expulsion for one subset of migrants.

“We wish the chancellor much luck,” Seehofer told a news conference in Munich, announcing that he would nonetheless issue orders for people who have already been expelled to be turned back at the borders.

“This is not about winning time or anything like that but rather that in July, if there is no result at European level, we must implement this — that is a question for the functioning of our constitutional state,” he added.

Germany’s migration row mirrors squalls seen across Europe since Merkel’s decision in 2015 to open Germany’s borders to more than a million migrants fleeing wars in the Middle East, transforming the demographic landscape almost overnight.

The CSU hopes its tough line will help it see off a challenge from the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in wealthy Bavaria’s October election.

Federal interior ministry data shows the number of new arrivals in Germany seeking asylum fell 33 per cent on the year to 186,000 in 2017, down from 280,000 the previous year and 890,000 in 2015, at the peak of the migrant crisis.

Merkel says migrants must respect tolerance, German laws

Refugees in Germany must respect tolerance, openness and freedom of religion: Merkel

Merkel, the EU’s longest-serving leader, welcomed Monday’s compromise in a dispute that has threatened to unravel her new coalition, and said her Christian Democrat (CDU) party would decide how to proceed after the two-week deadline elapsed.

“The CDU and the CSU have the common goal of better organising and steering immigration into our country and significantly reducing the number of people entering this country,” she said.

“A situation like 2015 cannot and will not be repeated.”

But she reiterated her opposition to Germany unilaterally closing its borders as this would pass the migrant burden on to neighbouring countries, “unleashing undesired domino effects”.

A split with the CSU, their ally of seven decades, would deprive the CDU of the governing majority it commands in the Bundestag lower house in coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD). It would also gravely weaken the CSU, whose dominance of Bavarian politics relies on its influence in Berlin.

Perhaps reflecting that nervousness, Seehofer later added: “Nobody wants the end of the coalition, a collapse of the alliance or the fall of the government.”

Merkel would still have options if the CSU quit the coalition: Greens leader Annalena Baerbock refused on Monday to rule out replacing the CSU in Merkel’s coalition. “If we’re in a talks situation in a few weeks, we’ll talk,” she said.

Comments

More From World:

UAE announces one-year residency permit to people from war, disaster zones

UAE announces one-year residency permit to people from war, disaster zones

 Updated 54 minutes ago
In US, cigarette smoking reaches new low: study

In US, cigarette smoking reaches new low: study

 Updated an hour ago
More than 1.25 million foreigners arrested in KSA for flouting residential labour laws

More than 1.25 million foreigners arrested in KSA for flouting residential labour laws

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pak-Saudi ties moving from personal to strategic domain: report

Pak-Saudi ties moving from personal to strategic domain: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide: UN

Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide: UN

 Updated 2 hours ago
UN refugee boss concerned over US separating children from families

UN refugee boss concerned over US separating children from families

 Updated 3 hours ago
UAE demands 'unconditional' rebel withdrawal from Yemen port

UAE demands 'unconditional' rebel withdrawal from Yemen port

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump threatens to hit China with new tariffs on $200 billion in goods

Trump threatens to hit China with new tariffs on $200 billion in goods

 Updated 9 hours ago
Saudi entertainment chief sacked after outrage over circus

Saudi entertainment chief sacked after outrage over circus

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM